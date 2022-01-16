Maia Wilson of New Zealand shoots during the 2022 Netball Quad Series match in London. Photo / Getty

The Silver Ferns have been handed a blow six months out from the Commonwealth Games after failing to make the Netball Quad Series final after a defeat to England today.

Tied 25-25 at halftime, England pulled away in the second half for a 49-46 victory.

New Zealand squandered an eight-goal lead to lose their third straight test to England. Giving up big leads to the Roses is becoming a habit after the Ferns coughed up a 10-point lead in their Taini Jamison Trophy decider last September.

The Silver Ferns had a strong shooting display in the first half, missing just twice, but eight missed shots in the second half proved costly.

England and New Zealand will next meet at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in a vital pool game with the loser likely to face Australia in the semifinals.

The Silver Ferns opened the tournament with a 53-39 defeat to Australia yesterday meaning they have failed to make the final, with a third-fourth match-up against South Africa looming after they face off in their final pool game on Wednesday.

The Quad Series hasn't been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia made it two from two earlier today beating South Africa 60-40 which sets up a final clash with England.

New Zealand coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was an improvement on the previous day's defeat to Australia but the side went away from their plans when holding the second quarter lead.

"Much more solid overall in regards to our strategy. It was definitely an improvement from yesterday and we can take some solid things out of it. Don't like losing, putting that out there, but I think we definitely did improve," Taurua said after the game.

"We went away from our structures...but also giving credit to England. That's what it's all about. They coughed up those eight goals in the first quarter. That's part of the learning still to happen for this group is to how we can hold and weather the storm."