Zanele Vimbela of South Africa battles for possession with Gina Crampton. Photo / Getty

Silver Ferns 54 South Africa 43

The Silver Ferns are back to their winning ways but still showed inconsistency in a solid victory over South Africa in Netball Quad Series in London.

The world champions dominated the first half of the dead rubber before South Africa finished the stronger, winning the final quarter by five goals.

The Silver Ferns opened the Quad Series with defeats to Australia and England, missing out on a spot in the final.

Teen goal shoot Grace Nweke was impressive given a starting role with a near-perfect performance in the first half. The 19-year-old shot 21 from 22 in the first two quarters, rebounding and scoring off her only miss, to lead the Silver Ferns to a 31-19 halftime lead.

Nweke finished with 30 goals before sitting out the final quarter. Centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan impressed on debut after replacing Gina Crampton for the second half. Goal attack Tiana Metuarau finished with 15 from 16 while Maia Wilson had an off night with nine from 13.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow in the third and fourth place match-up with Australia and England already booked in the final.

"We came out with a win so that's always a good thing. I'm not too sure about that performance. There was some good performances, defensively they turned over some good ball but probably what I'm a bit disappointed about is our basic skill sets to some degree. We need to be better. Even though we did win, I think we should have actually won by more," Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said after the win.

"There's some things that I think individuals need to tidy up on and we'll talk about that and come back tomorrow to try and be better," she added.

Taurua praised Reuelu-Buchanan in her maiden appearance for New Zealand.

"I thought she did really well. She added a bit of pepper in there. Her feeds into the circle were quite nice and considering she hasn't been out on court, and this is her debut, she entered onto the court really well so quite pleasing for her."