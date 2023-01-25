Courtney Bruce of Australia and Grace Nweke of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The Silver Ferns have gone down to Australia in the Quad Series final in South Africa despite holding a strong first quarter lead.

New Zealand jumped out to a 19-15 advantage at the first break before Australia took control of the match, winning 56-50.

Grace Nweke finished with 39 from 45 and Ameliaranne Ekenasio was 11 from 11 for the Silver Ferns while Australian goal shoot Cara Koenen was near flawless finishing with 33 from 34 attempts.

England beat hosts South Africa 49-42 in the third-fourth place playoff.

