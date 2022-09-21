Grace Nweke collects a pass during the Silver Ferns' win over Jamaica. Photo / photosport.nz

Silver Ferns 70

Jamaica 45

The opening Taini Jamison Trophy match between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica was somewhat like a rollercoaster, similar to what has been happening off court over the past week.

Jamaica managed to make it through test one unscathed, not losing any of their fit seven players. It left coach Connie Francis relieved. But it left Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua with a different taste in her mouth.

Like a rollercoaster there were the highs – with debutant Elle Temu crying happy tears during the national anthem, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio making her return to the international side after 18 months and more importantly Jamaica fielding a team.

But more notably there were lows. The result of the match seemed rather clear before play had even started. Warming up, Jamaica resembled a club team heading down to the local courts on a frosty Saturday morning.

Only the starting seven were in their dresses ready to go. Ring in substitutes Carla Borrego and coach Francis didn't warm up and remained in their trackies, while Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth to her first child six weeks ago, arrived at Eventfinda Stadium at the same time as the fans. The Sunshine Girls made no changes throughout the entire match, with five players left at home due to visa issues.

Credit to Jamaica where credit is due. All seven players were passionate and vocal, sporting a never say die attitude. Although this wasn't the silver medal winning side from Birmingham they gave it their best shot.

The Sunshine Girls broke the Ferns' opening centre pass and scored the first goal. Captain Shimona Nelson led from the front, screaming words of encouragement to her team from Jamaica's goal third.

The spectacle was unfortunately short lived. Fans were completely disengaged by the third quarter. The lone group of young school girls who were going crazy for the Ferns in the opening half changed their tune, yelling in support of Jamaica.

Fans couldn't even stick out the full 60 minutes, with many families opting to make an early exit given the whitewash score line.

Speaking after the match, Taurua was concerned that Francis put herself on the team sheet.

"We know that they needed to have 10, and she's a proud Jamaican and sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do. I think the health and wellbeing of their players is important. I actually used to play with Connie back in the day and she was a very good player. I would have freaked out if she could do what she could many years ago.

"I think player welfare is really important, not only for the seven out there. Also acknowledging the travel and fatigue element that comes into it, and in these times of Covid you never know what might happen. If somebody goes down tomorrow they have options of three people.

"Those things need to be asked of Netball Jamaica in protection of their players, but also for World Netball and the product we want to put out on court that we are a legitimate sport and need to be professional both on and off court."

Francis is adamant the passport and visa issues won't happen again.

"It's been a very challenging month. I really appreciate Netball New Zealand for the hard work they have put into us getting here, and Netball Jamaica for ensuring that we will have a series.

"But I can tell you that it will never happen again. It's a lesson learned and we will put our best foot forward next time."