Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua wants head-high contact in netball to warrant an automatic sin-binning.

International umpires are meeting to discuss laws and ensure consistency in officiating throughout the World Cup starting in July in South Africa.

The Silver Ferns coach is demanding the rule changes to protect players against head injuries.

Shooter Grace Nweke copped a controversial high shot from Australian defender Courtney Bruce in January’s Quad Series, which went unpunished.

Taurua said change is clearly needed.

“I would definitely put across anything that’s head high should be an automatic taken off the court.

“I’d really like to see if we could shift in that space to not only protect the athletes but also ensure that our game remains clean and as we move into the Netball World Cup that the skillsets prevail.”

Taurua is in the process of determining a squad to defend New Zealand’s title.

Umpire Allison Harrison chats with Grace Nweke of New Zealand and Courtney Bruce of Australia during the Quad Series final. Photo / Getty Images

She says the Nweke-Bruce shot cannot be brushed over.

“It opens up the discussion around head high and being courageous to then look at how we’re going to officiate and then also what penalties need to happen if it’s going to be something we don’t allow in our game.

“We’ve got to be open to how we can improve, not only from officials but coaching as well.”

The request falls in line with initiatives across other contact sports to reduce harm that may result in long-term brain injuries.

World Rugby is currently pleading with national unions for a global move to shift the tackle height in community rugby to below the sternum, a rule New Zealand already employs.

England’s Rugby Football Union will even ban tackling above the waist from next season.

Taurua warned netball must keep pace in making changes to protect against head injuries.

The Silver Ferns will convene on the outskirts of Cape Town five or six days before settling in for the World Cup.

Taurua said they will look to bring umpires into their camp to discuss laws and ensure interpretations are consistent.

“For us to be able to voice our opinion and work through the right people within Netball New Zealand, I think it opens up the discussions to be held wider.”