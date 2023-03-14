Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Netball: Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua calls for rule changes to protect players

Nathan Limm
By
2 mins to read
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua wants head-high contact in netball to warrant an automatic sin-binning.

International umpires are meeting to discuss laws and ensure consistency in officiating throughout the World Cup starting in July in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport