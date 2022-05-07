Michaela Sokolich-Beatson made her long-awaited ANZ Premiership return this season. Photo / photosport.nz

Returning to play after an injury can be difficult mentally and physically.

But for Northern Mystics defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who made her long-awaited ANZ Premiership return this season after two Achilles injuries, wasting time worrying about it isn't something she's willing to do.

"I knew when I got injured I was going to do whatever it took to come back because I just love playing and I didn't want to waste any more time," the 25-year-old says.

"I wanted to just cherish and appreciate every game that I have so I don't spend time anymore worrying about the injury, I just try to focus on playing good netball."

And if playing good netball is the goal, then Sokolich-Beatson is putting her best foot forward, starting in all nine of the Mystics' ANZ Premiership games thus far this season, including a 70-51 win over the Mainland Tactix yesterday that extends the Mystics' lead at the top of the ladder.

Getting back on court after a two-year absence is something the defender is relishing, and although being forced to play the role of benchwarmer is any athlete's nightmare, she's returning to play with a new perspective forged during her time away.

"It wasn't an enjoyable time that's for sure. I guess I learned a lot about what goes on behind the scenes and how much time and effort all of the people who aren't out there playing each week put into netball as a whole and then into the Mystics as an organisation.

"And then also having the opportunity to sit and listen to Helene [Wilson] and Rob [Wright] and Tia [Winikerei] while they're coaching.

"To hear and see what they see from a coach's point of view — what they see and then what you sometimes feel as a player out on the court can sometimes be different — so I feel like I got to learn from their perspective a bit more."

Plying her trade as a health and physical education teacher, Sokolich-Beatson is also finding the adaptability of those skills aids her ability to contribute on and off the court.

"Having my teaching skills is very valuable because we do a lot of coaching and a lot of promo work where we're going into schools and netball organisations and taking the next generation for sessions, and being a health and PE teacher, that definitely comes in handy."

And she's hoping that a successful season in the blue dress could lead to another turn in the black dress at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

"I don't think any athlete wouldn't want to go and be in the best team possible."

After making her Silver Ferns debut in 2018, Sokolich-Beatson travelled to England as part of the 2019 World Cup squad on standby as injury cover.

But when Katrina Rore was cleared to play, she never took the court.

However, having also captained the New Zealand U21 World Cup team to victory in 2017, and played seven years with the Mystics, she's putting her hand up as one of the most experienced in contention for a Commonwealth Games spot.

It's a goal complemented by a desire to put out first-rate showings every week for her Auckland club as they look to go back to back as ANZ Premiership champions.

"I'm just trying my best to do what I can to put my foot forward.

"But I'm also trying not to get caught up in it because the Mystics are the priority and I just really want to play solid netball for me and my team."