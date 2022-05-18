Helene Wilson of the Mystics is stepping down at the end of the season. Photosport

Helene Wilson of the Mystics is stepping down at the end of the season. Photosport

After six years at the helm of the Northern Mystics, coach Helene Wilson is stepping down to take up a new role.

After guiding the Mystics to their inaugural ANZ Premiership netball title in 2021, Wilson will finish her role as head coach at the end of this season.

She has been appointed manager of High Performance Sport New Zealand's women in high performance sport programme.

HPSNZ's Women in High Performance Sport project was established as a pilot in 2019 to address the under-representation of women in leadership and coaching in high performance sport.

It is now embedded as an ongoing strategic priority for HPSNZ and has already provided opportunities for more than 60 women through residency and coaching programmes.

Wilson says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family and contributing to netball in a different capacity.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Mystics and I love working with the players, and watching them grow and develop as athletes but also, more importantly, as people.

"I will miss them and my wonderful coaching and management team. However, the opportunity at High Performance Sport is exciting and one I know I feel just as passionately about.

"The chance to help develop and grow opportunities for women in high performance sport is obviously something very close to my heart."

The recruitment process for a new head coach will begin shortly.