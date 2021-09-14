Netball: Locked-down Silver Ferns hope for travel exemption from Auckland for upcoming England series

Silver Ferns captain Gina Crampton. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns face a challenging issue ahead of their series against the England Roses, with a number of key players stuck in Auckland lockdown.

The Ferns are set to gather tomorrow afternoon ahead of playing the Roses next week in Christchurch.

However, the likes of captain Gina Crampton, vice-captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, attacker Peta Toeava and shooter Grace Nweke reside in the super city's boundaries and, by current lockdown rules, aren't allowed to leave.

Netball New Zealand hopes to get exemptions for those in Auckland to fly into Level 2 Christchurch before Monday's first test, but say the Ferns are prepared to call on talent from other parts of the country, should they need to.

The situation comes as the side face their toughest buildup to a home series, after the country's recent Covid outbreak saw their usual training camps cancelled.

The team have instead met regularly on Zoom over the past month and trained from home.

Silver Ferns v England

Monday, September 20; 7.30pm.

Wednesday, September 22; 7.30pm.

Friday, September 24; 7.30pm.