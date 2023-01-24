Kayla Johnson and Shaun Johnson.

One of New Zealand’s power sporting couples are expecting another child.

Silver Ferns and Stars defender Kayla Johnson will miss the upcoming ANZ Premiership campaign after announcing she and Warriors star husband Shaun Johnson will be expecting their second child later this year.

Johnson returned to the Stars last season after time away following the birth of her daughter.

An impressive ANZ Premiership season saw her feature in the Silver Ferns Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign.

The announcement rules Johnson out of contention for July’s netball World Cup in South Africa.