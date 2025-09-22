If you were to ever come across Nelson teenager Hector McNeilly, it’s likely he will either have an archery bow or a camera in hand.
That’s because the 17-year-old has high aspirations with both tools to forge a successful career – and he is already on track to achieve that.
Last month, McNeilly finished second in the Under-18 Compound division at the World Archery Youth Championships in Winnipeg, Canada – his best international result to date and New Zealand’s first silver medal in the event’s history.
McNeilly has held a bow since he was 5 years old and has been competing for four years.
“To be able to stand on the podium and represent New Zealand is a proud moment. It’s taken a lot of hard work, but I’m more than proud to represent my country.”
McNeilly’s moment on the podium nearly didn’t happen though. The event was thrown into disarray because of the Air Canada strike, which saw many of the 570 competitors across 63 countries lose their gear, while others didn’t make it at all.
Luckily, McNeilly and other Kiwi competitors didn’t book their flights with Air Canada, so they were unaffected, but the delays forced organisers to compress the event into two days.
McNeilly dominated qualifying and advanced to the final against Germany’s Simon Moritz, where the two battled it out in horrid conditions for archery, including heavy rain and strong winds.
The decider came down to fine margins and during a big gust of wind, McNeilly had to shoot and it missed. That proved to be the difference with Moritz winning 139-130.
“The wind wasn’t easing, so I had to take the shot,” McNeilly said. “The arrow missed the target by a couple of centimetres, but that’s the game, you’ve only got so much time and sometimes the conditions win.
“My eyes were on gold for sure and while the podium is a great result, I was aiming higher.
“There was a bit of disappointment at first, but once it settled in, I felt proud to be up there representing New Zealand.”
McNeilly competes in compound archery, a discipline that uses a more modern bow design with cams and higher draw weights compared to the traditional recurve bows seen in Olympic competition.
Compound is joining the Olympics in 2028, but only as a mixed teams event, so McNeilly admits qualifying could be challenging.