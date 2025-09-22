Advertisement
Nelson teen Hector McNeilly claims historic silver at World Archery Youth Championships – On The Up

Journalist·NZ Herald·
Hector McNeilly competing at the World Archery Youth Championships. Photo / World Archery

If you were to ever come across Nelson teenager Hector McNeilly, it’s likely he will either have an archery bow or a camera in hand.

That’s because the 17-year-old has high aspirations with both tools to forge a successful career – and he is already on track to achieve that.

