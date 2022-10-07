Draymond Green lashes out at teammate during NBA training. Video / TMZ Sports

Footage of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green violently punching a teammate in the head has been leaked to media, setting the basketball world alight in outrage.

News emerged on Friday that there had been what was described as a scuffle or a fight between Green and Jordan Poole during a team training session, but the leaked video has revealed that what actually occurred seems much more serious than previously acknowledged.

On Saturday, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Green had apologised to Poole and would be taking a few days off while the team handled the incident internally. No thoughts of Green missing any game time was discussed.

"Everybody's fine," Myers said, saying the team is lucky nobody got hurt. "Look, it's the NBA, professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened.

"Draymond apologised to the team this morning, Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players and we heard that."

Myers said "space is good" regarding Green not practicing and going home after he addressed the team.

However, the response to the footage from the public, players and former NBA stars has raised the stakes for the Warriors and pressure is now on the club to respond to what many are calling a shocking event.

The clip appears to show Green and Poole exchanging words before Green slowly begins walking towards Poole. Though it's unclear exactly what was said, Poole pushes Green away after the latter forced the pair into a close, face-to-face confrontation. That push prompted the veteran forward to lash out by punching Poole in the head and attempting to take him to the ground. Members of the team and the training staff then launched into action in attempts to separate the two players.

Beyond that being a sucka move, Draymond needs to know what he did to Jordan Poole as a man, the Warriors as a team and his own legacy! Leadership is more than holding teammates accountable, you gotta check yourself too! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 7, 2022

All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

Just an awful, awful, awful look from Draymond. No way to sugar coat it. Awful and inexcusable. — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) October 7, 2022

Draymond ain’t never needed to hit that man like that — Casey Lawrence (@LeanandCuisine) October 7, 2022

Yea it’s no coming back from this.. bra been waiting for this day. https://t.co/ccpHsk5uIW — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 7, 2022

The #Warriors saw this and the video. It’s new to us, not them. Their decision to give Draymond 2 days off, won’t sit so well with public opinion. And now Poole is humiliated, and has this hanging over him like Chris Rock getting smacked at the Oscars. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 7, 2022

My greatest takeaway: Jordan Poole is a stone-cold killer for getting rocked by Draymond, and then staying late after practice with a smile on his face to get shots up 🤣 Give dude the max https://t.co/1AvFdIcH7p — Strength in Numbers (Bilal) (@Bilal_GSW) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green is out of line. You’re not Michael Jordan, this isn’t “The Last Dance.” Jordan Poole is younger than you, smaller than you and y’all don’t win the chip without him. At this point Draymond is proving his “toughness” to himself, no one else.pic.twitter.com/SUju1LtKYr — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green said this a few months ago:



(h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/D6HR9mOmqw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He's been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels it's appropriate. There is a "tough love" element to every team, Myers said, noting "Draymond is absolutely a leader on this team."

Green regularly pushes the league limit for technical fouls. He was suspended one game without pay in November 2018 for conduct detrimental to the team following an altercation with Kevin Durant. Green also sat out Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for an accumulation of flagrant fouls.

"It's unfortunate, I'm not going to deny it," Myers said about the latest incident. "It'll take some time to move through, but we'll move through it and move forward and I'm confident that we will. We've got a good team, we've got good leadership, we've got some guys that have been here a long time."

Poole's representatives are in discussions with Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, one day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.

Despite the outcry, Myers doesn't expect the incident to have a lingering effect.

"First, like anything you want to make sure everybody's OK, that's the No. 1 thing," Myers said. "After that, nobody likes these things, so how do you move forward? There's a process to these things, there's apologies, there's time."

- with AP