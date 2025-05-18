Advertisement
Indianapolis 500: Scott McLaughlin destroys car during practice session

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin was involved in a nasty crash a during Indianapolis 500 practice session. Video / @IndyCar

New Zealand IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has walked away unscathed after being involved in a nasty crash during Monday’s practice session ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500.

McLaughlin was sent airborne after he spun out and crashed hard into the wall on turn 2. He put both hands on his helmet to brace for the impact, which dislodged a rear tyre on his car.

The 31-year-old managed to exit his car quickly, but was clearly devastated by the crash. He was then assessed by medical staff, but was uninjured.

McLaughlin was due to take part in qualifying, but Team Penske confirmed he won’t take part and will start next Monday’s (NZT) race in 12th.

He said his wife was in tears after watching the crash.

“They’re nervous about me. I wanted to get out of the car straight away just so she knew I was okay,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m just really, really, really, really, really sorry for everyone at Team Penske.

“It was talking to me and I sort of felt it, and I probably should have backed out, but you’re trying to complete a run to see what it feels like and was it worth the risk? Probably wasn’t. I’m incredibly sad.”

McLaughlin’s car is unrepairable and he says a new car has to be built ahead of the race.

“Just got to get on with it,” said McLaughlin. “They can build a car for me, fantastic - I got the best crew on pit lane.

“I’m just really gutted for them, more than anything. We had a great car and I just destroyed it.

“Ultimately, those are the decisions you make at that speed. I chose to keep the run going, so it’s on me.”

His crash was the third of the weekend, with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta both involved in accidents on Sunday.

McLaughlin is currently fifth in the drivers standings after five races this season, with fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon in sixth.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

