New Zealand IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has walked away unscathed after being involved in a nasty crash during Monday’s practice session ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500.
McLaughlin was sent airborne after he spun out and crashed hard into the wall on turn 2. He put both hands on his helmet to brace for the impact, which dislodged a rear tyre on his car.
The 31-year-old managed to exit his car quickly, but was clearly devastated by the crash. He was then assessed by medical staff, but was uninjured.
McLaughlin was due to take part in qualifying, but Team Penske confirmed he won’t take part and will start next Monday’s (NZT) race in 12th.
He said his wife was in tears after watching the crash.