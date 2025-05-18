“They’re nervous about me. I wanted to get out of the car straight away just so she knew I was okay,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m just really, really, really, really, really sorry for everyone at Team Penske.

First and foremost, I’m good. Thank you to @indycar for their commitment to safety and my team for building great cars. Unfortunately, we’ve destroyed the car. I’m so sorry to @team_penske and the #thirsty3s for that, but we are going to build our next car just as fast and have… pic.twitter.com/78l75veEOa — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) May 18, 2025

“It was talking to me and I sort of felt it, and I probably should have backed out, but you’re trying to complete a run to see what it feels like and was it worth the risk? Probably wasn’t. I’m incredibly sad.”

McLaughlin’s car is unrepairable and he says a new car has to be built ahead of the race.

“Just got to get on with it,” said McLaughlin. “They can build a car for me, fantastic - I got the best crew on pit lane.

“I’m just really gutted for them, more than anything. We had a great car and I just destroyed it.

“Ultimately, those are the decisions you make at that speed. I chose to keep the run going, so it’s on me.”

His crash was the third of the weekend, with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta both involved in accidents on Sunday.

McLaughlin is currently fifth in the drivers standings after five races this season, with fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon in sixth.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.