Brendon Hartley on track during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

It is hardly the most romantic or luxurious destination but Kiwi Formula 1 star Brendon Hartley has spent his honeymoon in Rotorua.

The Toro-Rosso driver married long-time partner Sarah earlier this month and celebrated by spending a few days riding off-road trails around the Bay of Plenty city.

Hartley is a big fan of mountain biking and Rotorua boasts some of the best tracks in the country if not the world.

The Palmerston North-born Hartley has been in New Zealand over summer enjoying some well-earned time off after his Formula 1 debut as well as his World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours wins.

The 28-year-old old will head back to Europe shortly as he prepares for his first full season in motorsport's top echelon – his first on track testing session takes place in late February.

The first race is in Melbourne in March.