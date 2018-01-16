It is hardly the most romantic or luxurious destination but Kiwi Formula 1 star Brendon Hartley has spent his honeymoon in Rotorua.
The Toro-Rosso driver married long-time partner Sarah earlier this month and celebrated by spending a few days riding off-road trails around the Bay of Plenty city.
Hartley is a big fan of mountain biking and Rotorua boasts some of the best tracks in the country if not the world.
The Palmerston North-born Hartley has been in New Zealand over summer enjoying some well-earned time off after his Formula 1 debut as well as his World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours wins.
Read more
Marcus Armstrong wins Lady Wigram Trophy in the Toyota Racing Series
Marcus Armstrong powers to Toyota Racing Series race two win
Felix Rosenqvist wins as Mitch Evans' race destroyed by yellow
The 28-year-old old will head back to Europe shortly as he prepares for his first full season in motorsport's top echelon – his first on track testing session takes place in late February.
The first race is in Melbourne in March.