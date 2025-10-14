Advertisement
Michael Schumacher recovery hope grows after insider’s health update

Michael Schumacher at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2006. Photo / Photosport

Michael Schumacher has shown “good signs” in a “positive” health update from a Formula One insider.

Eleven years on from the motorsport icon’s horrific ski accident, Stefan L’Hermitt of L’Equipe said there may be positive progress made by the German across the last year, as reported by The Sun.

