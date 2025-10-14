“Was it his wife (Corinna) who held his hand? We don’t know exactly, but it’s the first time we’ve had a kind of positive sign, almost a sign of life.”

In April this year, the former world champion signed Sir Jackie Stewart’s helmet alongside dozens of other drivers in a move that left many hopeful his health was improving.

He was said to have signed the helmet with the help of his wife and it marked Schumacher’s only public act since his accident.

L’Hermitt made it clear that he hadn’t been told about any update regarding the driver and still believes he is unable to speak or communicate.

“So we’re still dealing with someone who is still breathing, who might have some small interactions with his family,” L’Hermitt said.

“But we can’t say for sure that he’s doing well.”

The seven-time F1 champion suffered grave head injuries while skiing off-piste in the French Alps on December 23, 2013.

Despite wearing a protective helmet, his collision with a rock led to a severe head injury and altered the course of his life indefinitely.

Following the accident, Schumacher entered an induced coma, underwent numerous surgeries, and retreated from the public eye.

Reports suggested he had a team of up to 15 medical experts, including doctors, masseurs, and assistants, providing constant care to ensure his well-being.

He was reportedly seen in public in 2024 at his daughter Gina-Maria’s wedding at the family’s villa in Majorca with guests told to leave their phones at the door to ensure privacy.

Schumacher’s career saw him win consecutive F1 titles in 1994 and 1995 with Benneton, followed by five victories on the bounce with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.

He returned to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes before retiring in 2012, a year before his ski accident.