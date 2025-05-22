Supercars will have an event both in the North and South islands from 2026 to 2028. Photo / Photosport

Supercars will have an event both in the North and South islands from 2026 to 2028. Photo / Photosport

Ruapuna Raceway will host the first-ever Supercars event in the South Island with the Christchurch venue named on the schedule from next year.

The announcement marks a major moment for Supercars and Kiwi motorsport, as the category locks in a two-event presence in both the North and South islands, with the Taupō race also locked in until 2028.

Just 15km west of the city, Ruapuna Raceway will bring Supercars to Christchurch – a city steeped in motorsport culture, now ready for its biggest-ever event.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for Supercars and for fans across New Zealand,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We’ve always wanted to race in the South Island, and thanks to the commitment of the New Zealand Government, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council and the incredible work of the Canterbury Car Club, that dream will become a reality from 2026,” Howard said.