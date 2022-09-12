Voyager 2022 media awards
Motorsport: World Rally Championship title set to be decided at Rally New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen sends off Pukekohe in style, Blackcaps struggle with the bat and things don't get much better in the sevens - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The World Rally Championship title looks set to be decided at Rally New Zealand.

Series leader Kalle Rovanpera is within touching distance of becoming the youngest ever WRC champion at just 21 years of age.

