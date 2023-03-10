Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: The new Kiwi Supercars driver being compared to Scott McLaughlin

Eric Thompson
By
4 mins to read
Matt Payne will make his Supercars debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Matt Payne will make his Supercars debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The biggest talking point of this weekend’s opening round of the 2023 Supercars championship will be how the new Gen 3 cars fare on the streets of Newcastle — and there is a new Kiwi

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport