Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: The facts you need to know ahead of the Bathurst 1000

3 minutes to read

The Bathurst 1000 has been raced on Mount Panorama for over 60 years. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

The Bathurst 1000 race has produced more joy, despair and great feats of driving than any other race meeting in Australasia. In the past 60-plus years, this battle of man versus mountain has mentally broken

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.