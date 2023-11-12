Callum Hedge in action at the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. Photo / Photosport

Teenage Kiwi Callum Hedge is looking forward to the end of the busiest year of his life.

The 19-year-old has contested two Formula Regional Championships, is on track to potentially win the Australian Porsche Carrera Cup at the end of November and is also off to Portugal this month to contest the global Porsche Junior Shootout.

“Three more weeks to go this year and then I can sit back and relax a bit,” Hedge said. “It’s been so busy with so much travel but it has been an incredible year.”

He has driven single seaters and tin tops, starting 50 races in three countries, claiming 20 wins, 36 podiums and 14 pole positions.

“It all started with finishing second in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship series at the beginning of the year [in New Zealand] and now I’ve just won the Formula Regional Americas Championship. I still have Carrera Cup and the Porsche Shootout.”

Hedge claimed the US title with two races to spare after winning 13 of the 18 races. Previous category champions include IndyCar drivers Linus Lundqvist and Kyle Kirkwood.

“It has been a pleasure to drive for the Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team and kudos to them for claiming both the FR and F4 championships this year.

“It’s been a crazy year and full-on. The travel doesn’t stop, as I’m off to Portugal for the Porsche Shootout this weekend for about three days and then I’ll come back for the Carrera Cup race at the end of the month.

Hedge will now focus on the last race weekend of the Carrera Cup in Adelaide, where he sits just 21 points behind series leader Jackson Walls.

“We’re very close on points and whoever beats whom on the weekend will win the championship. I’m hoping for a strong weekend with no mistakes, a fast car and hopefully win it [series].

“To still be in the fight after missing a round is a massive achievement, and if I win, I don’t think it’s been done before, with someone winning championships in different categories in two different countries in a single year.

“The cars are completely different, but I like racing different cars, pushing as hard as I can, and I think it makes me a better driver experiencing different race cars and taking something from each.”

Nothing has been confirmed for next year but the Formula Regional Americas winner is entitled to a $1 million Super Formula Scholarship from Honda, plus invitations to the Haas Formula One team and end-of-year FIA prizegiving ceremony.

If Hedge wins the Porsche Shootout, more doors will inevitably open.