Marshals clear the track of surface water after rain delays the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Marshals clear the track of surface water after rain delays the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix overnight, producing the best drive of his career to hold off Charles Leclerc in a chaotic race.

Heavy rain delayed the race start for an hour and once eventually got underway it was total carnage.

There were two Safety Cars, three Virtual Safety Cars and a remarkable six DNFs as the slippery conditions at the Marina Bay circuit wreaked havoc.

The race lasted more than two hours in hot conditions in Singapore and Perez drove superbly, passing Leclerc on the opening corner and then somehow keeping the Ferrari at bay in the dying stages.

It was the fourth win of Perez's career, his second on a street circuit after Monaco and arguably his best yet.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told the Mexican: "This is your best ever drive mate. That was sensational."

Championship leader Max Verstappen mathematically could have wrapped up his second world title in Singapore but it was also going to be unlikely after his car ran out of fuel in qualifying.

Only 14 drivers crossed the finish line and Yuki Tsunoda's crash triggered a Safety Car that played right into McLaren's hands in the second half of the race.

Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo had long first stints but McLaren used the safety car period to bring them in for cheap pit stops.

The double stacking strategy went off without a hitch and Norris finished fourth and Ricciardo was fifth.

It was the Australian's best result of the season and with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon crashing out, the result means McLaren jumps four points ahead of Alpine into fourth in the constructors' standings.

Ricciardo started in 16th and moved up 11 places to finish fifth - a much-needed result for a driver who is out to prove he deserves a spot on the grid either next season or in 2024.