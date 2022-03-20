Scott McLaughlin led for most of the race. Photo / Getty

Scott McLaughlin led for most of the race. Photo / Getty

Scott McLaughlin almost did it again.

A month after winning the Indycar season opener in St Petersberg, Florida, the Kiwi driver looked set to back that up with a second straight win but was pipped on the last corner by Josef Newgarden.

McLaughlin led the XPEL375 for 186 of 248 laps but couldn't hold off his Penske teammate on the last lap, losing by 0.0669 seconds.

It is McLaughlin's second podium at the Texas Motor Speedway after also finishing second behind fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon last year.

Dixon finished today's race in fifth.

McLaughlin still holds the lead on the Indycar standings as the drivers take a three week break before the next event at Long Beach,

More to come...