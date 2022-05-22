Scott Dixon drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP

Scott Dixon drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP

For the second straight year, Kiwi IndyCar great Scott Dixon will start the Indy500 on pole position as he seeks a second career win at the Brickyard.

Dixon claimed his fifth pole at the event ahead of teammate Alex Palou for the top spot for next Monday's race.

His average speed was the second-fastest in the history of the event at 234.046 mph

Dixon held pole last year but was denied a chance at victory when a pit mishap saw him lose the lead before eventually finishing 17th. His only victory came in 2008 when he also held pole.

Dixon's five Indy poles put him second on the all-time list behind Rick Mears with six.

"That's what this place is all about. It's so amazing. The ups and downs you have just in one day is crazy," Dixon said.

"This is just stage one. Obviously, this means nothing come next Sunday. We're starting in the right spot. We haven't had a good record of keeping it in the right spot but we will definitely give it a try next Sunday."

Fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin will start in 26th.