Heartache for Scott Dixon as a pit mistake costs him a shot at another Indy500 win. Video / Sky Sport

Updates of the Indianapolis 500 as Scott Dixon goes for a second win at the Brickyard.

Chequered flag

Marcus Ericsson wins it to become the second Swede to take out the race. He ends up winning under yellow after a crash behind them on the final lap. The door was open there for Pato O'Ward to steal it on the last lap but Ericsson held him off. A superb effort by Ericsson, teammate of Scott Dixon, who takes the win for Chip Ganassi Racing. He had to sit in the pits during the red flag delay and came out strong to hold off O'Ward.

The win also puts Ericsson top of the Indycar standings.

Kenny Bräck was the only other Swede to win at the Brickyard in 1999.

The last time Chip Ganassi Racing won the Indy 500 was in 2012.

Lap 196 of 200

Red flag stops the race following another crash, this time it's Jimmie Johnson into the wall. The worst news for Marcus Ericsson who had a three second lead with five laps to go. Now it will be a full restart in a mad dash race to the chequered flag.

The top five of Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Tony Kanaan, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi all a chance now.

All the cars are sitting in the pits as they wait for a restart. Dixon is way back in 23rd.

Lap 190 of 200

On his final pit stop, Dixon locked up the tyres. Couldn't get under the required speed. It's all over for Scott Dixon - he set a new record for laps leading the Indy500 but he's "only" won it once, in 2008.

Commentators say Dixon will be haunted by his pit lane speed violation error after dominating the race. He didn't need to push the envelope like that.

Marcus Ericsson leads with Pato O'Ward and Tony Kanaan chasing.

Lap 175 of 200

Oh no, more Indy500 heartache for Scott Dixon. He's had a pit lane speed penalty. He's out of contention. Dixon shaking his head.

167 laps of 200

Scott McLaughlin talking about his crash - said the only damage to himself is a "bruised ego". He really hit the wall - said the second impact was the worst. "Got caught by a gust of wind…" Heat and wind are still big factors in this race. Who will go to the pits first - Dixon or O'Ward? That's the big question now.

Lap 160 of 200

Great re-start from Dixon after the McLaughlin crash. One Kiwi has inadvertently assisted another. Dixon leads O'Ward and Rosenqvist. It's a major duel between Dixon and O'Ward, who is trying to become the first Mexican to win the famous race. Fuel not an issue - one more stop each for all the contenders.

Scott Dixon drives into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo / AP

153 of 200

Scott McLaughlin has crashed out - the fourth crash of the race. McLaughlin went on a big wiggle and crashed into the wall. Pretty severe impact but McLaughlin has given a thumbs up to the crowd. His family are all at the track - they haven't seen him in three years.

146 of 200

Brilliant pit stop from Dixon, only one to go. Perfect from his crew. Dixon has now set a new record for number of laps leading the Indy500, beating the late Al Unser Snr. On lap 146 of 200.

But O'Ward does even better in the pits and leads Dixon.

125 of 200

Scott Dixon still leads, ahead of O'Ward and Daly. The Kiwi's Chip Ganassi team sounds pretty confident in how they've managed his pit stops - on lap 125 it's looking pretty good as Dixon seeks his second Indy500 win.

110 of 200

Dixon leads the cars into the pits, with race under its third caution on lap 108 as former F1 driver and Indy 500 rookie Romain Grosjean crashed out.

A bit of luck for Dixon with the pit lane timing. Dixon running second to Conor Daly.

Lap 100 of 200

Halfway point and Dixon still looking strong in the front but the fuel strategy is not the best of the field due to getting his last top-up just before the yellow flag. It means everyone behind him is in a better situation. He will need to save fuel at some point.

He has Conor Daly, Pato O'Ward and Marcus Ericsson behind him. Scott McLaughlin remains in 12th.

Lap 72 of 200

It was all going a little too perfect for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon had just come out of the pits and when Callum Ilott crashed and forced a yellow. That worked out fine for Dixon but not great for teammate Alex Palou who hadn't pitted yet and will drop well down the field.

Yellow is lifted at lap 79 and they are back underway with Dixon in the front. But he has lost his wingman.

McLaughlin started in 26th and he's sitting in 12th.

Lap 65 of 200

Everything is going to plan for Scott Dixon as he looks to win his second Indy 500.

Dixon, who started on pole, has been swapping the lead with Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou.

65 of the 200 laps have been raced so far with the only incident being the crash of Rinus Veekay while he was sitting in second.