Motorsport: Pit drama ruins Scott Dixon's Indy 500 hopes

Scott Dixon was running first but had to move back to last. Photo / AP

Scott Dixon's perfect Indianapolis 500 fell apart when the six-time IndyCar Series champion ran out of gas before his first pit stop.

Helio Castroneves claimed his fourth Indy500 title and first since 2009 as Dixon was left to chase for most of the race.

The pole-sitter was on the track for a regularly-scheduled stop when Stefan Wilson crashed as he entered pit road to bring out a caution just 33 laps into the race. The caution closed pit road for service and delayed Dixon's plan to stop for service.

As his Chip Ganassi Racing fuel cell eventually ran dry, he coasted down pit lane anyway for a splash of fuel. Then the Honda wouldn't restart and Dixon fell a lap off the pace.

That meant he was chasing for the rest of the race and did well to eventually finish in 17th place.

Fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin was running 10th at the midway point in his first Indy 500 but a speeding penalty in the pits saw him have to rejoin the race at the back of the pack and he finished in 20th.

The Indy 500 was held in front of 135,000 spectators, about 40% of grandstand seating capacity, making it the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic. The delayed race last August was held without spectators for the first time in 105 runnings.

Roger Penske, who purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January 2020, nervously paced a walkway above the speedway 30 minutes before he gave the command to start engines. But the 84-year-old has been thrilled to be part of re-opening America.

More than 90,000 people have been vaccinated at the speedway since March and admittance into the Gasoline Alley and the paddock was only granted to fully vaccinated competitors and guests.

"We're ready to go," said Penske, whose plans for the speedway were hit hard by the pandemic roughly eight weeks after he closed the sale. "The 135 that are here, we have another 60,000 that are ready to come next year. So that just shows you the strength this place has. It's something I had never realized at all, the commitment that people want to have here."

As it happened

