Nick Cassidy celebrates his win on the podium during Round 8 FIA Formula E Championship. Photo / Getty

Kiwi driver Nick Cassidy has juggled pace, tactics and energy to come from eighth to win round eight in the latest Formula E world championship race at Berlin.

The Envision Racing’s driver hit the front on lap 25 and drove supremely to stay there hold off Jake Dennis of Great Britain for the final ten laps.

Cassidy now sits second in the standings at the halfway point on the calendar.

“I’ve been in the fight the last five races. Yesterday we had a great opportunity as well and I made a mistake and I really put my hand up for that. But today we made it count. Thanks so much to my guys. I’ve had an opportunity to win nearly every weekend and as a driver that’s the dream,” Cassidy said.

Compatriot Mitch Evans won round seven the previous day - he’s fifth overall in the standings after a fourth placing overnight.

A protest from a German climate change group marred the start.