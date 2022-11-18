Max Verstappen (L) says Liam Lawson (R) left his car in great shape after the first practice session in Abu Dhabi. Photos / AP, Getty

Formula One super star Max Verstappen has praised young Kiwi driver Liam Lawson after he took control of his Red Bull car for the first practice session of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi grand prix.

Lawson finished fifth in FP1, just two-tenths off Red Bull main-game driver Sergio Perez and the first of a host of non-fulltime drivers also testing in the session.

Once Lawson stepped out of Verstappen’s car, the series’ reigning champion guided it to the top of the timesheets in FP2 - a feat he credited Lawson’s help with.

“I think the car was in a good window. Liam did a very good job in FP1, just calm and steady, so that’s all what we want, right?,” Verstappen told Formula1.com.

“Then FP2, no real problems, the car was in a good window, we tried a few things and in the long run also the car was working quite well, so I’m pretty happy with that.”

Lawson’s only issue in the session came when he overshot his pit box, having been “used to driving further down” in his Formula 2 car.

Overall though, Lawson said the session was one to remember.

“Really, really cool,” said the 20-year-old from Hastings. “Obviously, a cool experience for me. First time officially in the Red Bull, so I was a little bit nervous, honestly, before the session, but the car was really, really good.

“I would love to have another go after what I found is a big jump from hards to softs in terms of lap time, so getting ready for that was a bit tough, but overall, I think it was a good session,” said Lawson.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed this week that Lawson would leave Formula 2 and race in the Japan-based Super Formula series next year.

Marko told Autosport Lawson would benefit from the move.

“He will do Super Formula. It’s a difficult place to be.

“The Japanese drivers know every centimetre, they know all the tracks, it’s not easy.”

As well as racing in Japan, Lawson would remain an official reserve driver for the Red Bull and Alpha Tauri F1 team in 2023.