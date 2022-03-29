Max Mosley in 2017. Photo / Getty

Former Formula One boss Max Mosley shot himself after learning he just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.

A Westminster Coroner's Court heard overnight that the 81-year-old took his own life at his London home in last May. Mosley had learned he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cancer two years earlier and before his death had been told he had a "very limited life expectancy".

He was in "debilitating" pain, the Coroner's Court heard.



The inquest revealed Mosley told his personal assistant the night before about his decision to kill himself and could not be persuaded.

A suicide note was found the following day.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying she was "satisfied" Mr Mosley intended to kill himself.

She added: "I am also entirely satisfied Mr Mosley would not have undertaken this action but for the distressing and debilitating terminal lymphoma."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.