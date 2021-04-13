Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton's tribute to DMX slammed because it wasn't Prince Phillip

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One GP. Photo / AP

For seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton it appears even he can't win when it comes to pleasing all on social media.

Hamilton was inundated with abuse on social media after posting a tribute to late rapper DMX, simply for the fact it wasn't an acknowledgement for Prince Phillip who passed away on the same day.

The Brit posted a tribute for the American rapper, real name Earl Simmons, on Saturday following a heart attack, possibly resulting from a drug overdose.

"I'm devastated to wake up to the death of DMX. I grew up listening to him, his words and stories got me through some difficult times as a kid and I'm so grateful for his wisdom and light. Gone too soon but I hope on to a more peaceful place. Rest in peace DMX," Hamilton said on his official Twitter account.

However, the fact the reigning Formula One champion hadn't acknowledged the death of the Queen's husband on the same account seemed to rankle social media followers.

He had instead posted a tribute on Instagram, which appeared to be missed by Twitter fans.

"Prince Philip has died mate. Probably did a lot more for society than DMX!," one follower said.

"Was a great fan of Lewis but now I'll be cheering for Max next weekend after his thoughtless post," another added.

"Considering that Sir Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood from said monarchy then, yes, it's a bit surprising to place DMX on a pedestal and not express some sympathy over the passing of the Queen's husband of 73 years."