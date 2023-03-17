Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Kiwis Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley at the forefront of World Endurance Championship

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Earl Bamber. Photo / Photosport

Earl Bamber. Photo / Photosport

Two New Zealanders will be at the forefront of the opening round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Sebring, Florida this weekend.

Two-time Le Mans 24 winner Earl Bamber will be piloting a Cadillac

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport