Young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson’s plans for 2023 have officially been confirmed.

As widely expected, the Formula 1 prospect will leave Formula 2 to race in the Super Formula series in Japan next year.

After taking part in testing at the famous Suzuka circuit last week, Lawson was announced by Super Formula outfit Team Mugen on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to the series for several weeks.

Lawson, who spent two seasons in F2 and finished third overall this year, joins the 2022 title-winning Mugen operation alongside reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri.

The New Zealander, though, will continue to spend plenty of time in the F1 paddock.

Lawson remains an official reserve driver for the Red Bull and Alpha Tauri F1 teams and will attend most Grand Prix weekends next year.

There is also the prospect of more opportunities to drive in F1 practice sessions, which the Red Bull junior did three times in 2022, including taking charge of world champion Max Verstappen’s car in Abu Dhabi last month.

Super Formula appeared to keep Lawson well in line for a shot in F1.

Both French driver Pierre Gasly and former McLaren driver Stoffell Vandoorne have transferred from the Japanese series to F1 in recent years.

After last week’s testing, Lawson also said driving a Super Formula car has a lot of similarities to driving an F1 car.

“Comparing the car [with F2], the Super Formula car is very sharp, especially in the high-speed sections.

“As soon as you turn, it’s very responsive, zero delay. The way the power comes in is different. It’s a bit smoother in this car, and I would say nicer, a better feeling with the way the power comes in.

“It feels a lot like driving a Formula 1 car.”

Lawson was set to return home to New Zealand for a summer break, before returning to Japan in the New Year to begin preparation for the Super Formula season, which starts in early April.

