Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Kiwi driver Billy Frazer’s unique approach to life on the Road to Indy

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Billy Frazer finished third in the 2021 Toyota Racing Series. Photo / Photosport

Billy Frazer finished third in the 2021 Toyota Racing Series. Photo / Photosport

Billy Frazer found the benefit of doing things a bit differently in 2022.

Bouncing around the United States competing in the US F2000 National Championship series, the young Kiwi motorsport driver spent about seven months

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport