The 2023 Supercars calendar release has been delayed whilst details are finalised around Pukekohe Park’s replacement. Photo / Photosport

The future of Supercars in New Zealand looks to be up in the air.

With all motorsport to cease at Pukekohe Park, Hampton Downs is the favourite to become the new Kiwi leg on the V8 circuit.

However, acquiring the funding to upgrade the facilities is proving an issue, and Quinn motorsport Group are appealing for Government help.

It is understood the 2023 Supercars calendar release has been delayed whilst details are finalised around Pukekohe Park’s replacement.

Hampton Downs is located in northern Waikato, which means ratepayer-funded Auckland Unlimited can only foot 50 percent of the bill for upgrades to the facilities.

New Zealand Major Events is a taxpayer-funded organisation which advises the Government on investment into large-scale events with the potential to positively impact Aotearoa.

Support can be provided to events from a $50 million, multi-year appropriation.

Quinn Group chief executive Josie Spillane said the Australian Supercars legs receive significant state government funding, and they should too.

“There’s a piece to be answered here about essentially New Zealand Major Events playing a part in securing a Supercars round here in New Zealand as well.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the commercial realities and whether there’s enough support in New Zealand to ensure that we still have this iconic, considerable event.”

Spillane said they would expect to host around 30,000 spectators per day, with both fans and the Supercars teams to boost both regions economically.

“There’s an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Waikato and Auckland Unlimited around the economic partnership. A lot of the benefits will still be enjoyed by Auckland because that’s where the bulk of the accommodation and restaurants are.”

Should ample funding be provided, Spillane is confident they will be able to host the event.

“From a fan point of view, with that capacity, there’s the requirement to build grandstands and have screens for viewing. But all of that was possible and was actually being achieved in 2020. The grandstands were going up, the TV screens were going in and then Covid brought it all to a very abrupt halt.”

In a statement, NZ Major Events manager Kylie Hawker-Green said there are specific areas of the fund for sport.

“The Major Events Fund is an open fund and applicants can make contact with the Major Events team to discuss an event’s likely alignment with Fund objectives.”