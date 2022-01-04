Motorsport: France anti-terror agency to investigate Dakar Rally blast

Philippe Boutron was to compete in his ninth Dakar Rally. Photo / Getty

France has started a terrorism investigation after a Dakar rally entrant was hit by an explosion in Saudi Arabia.

Driver Philippe Boutron needed surgery on serious leg injuries after the incident involving his car - which had four other French occupants - on December 30.

Rally organisers had said the explosion was not related to racing, while Saudi authorities did not believe criminal suspicion was warranted.

However, French anti-terror prosecutors have now stated: "A preliminary investigation has been opened into multiple attempted killings in connection with a terrorist group".

And the French foreign ministry has appealed for "maximum alertness - security risk" on its website.

"An investigation by Saudi authorities is under way to determine the cause of this explosion. The possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out," it added.

The race is famous around the world, and was called the Paris-Dakar when it started in the French capital and ended in Senegal.

Security threats in north Africa led to it being held in South America from 2009, and in Saudi Arabia from 2020. The final stage of the Dakar 2022 is on January 14.