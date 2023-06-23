Mitch Evans is one of seven winners in Formula E this year. Photo / Photosport

Unpredictability — it’s great for the fans but often frustrating for the drivers as Formula E nears the business end of the season.

While the domination of Max Verstappen and Red Bull threatens to turn Formula One into a yawnfest, Formula E has produced seven winners in 11 races heading into this weekend’s round in the United States.

Among the winners have been Kiwis Nick Cassidy — who dropped from first to third in the standings after an 18th in the most recent race in Indonesia three weeks ago — and Mitch Evans, who is fourth overall.

“It [consistency] is definitely the hardest part of the series,” Evans told the Herald.

“That’s mainly because it’s so tight between all the teams and drivers. The approach is almost like you can win every race, or you can also finish last every race.

“The idea is to try and get points in every race, not necessarily winning each race, so you have a good haul at the end of the year to be in good shape to challenge [for the overall title].

“It’s good, though, as it keeps things interesting and is rewarding when you get it right, but frustrating when you don’t and are down the back of the field.

“It’s the nature of the series and it’s better like this rather than having one or two teams winning everything. There are not many championships like this in the world, which makes it interesting, but pretty stressful at times for us.”

The Formula E championship was designed to be run in the heart of some of the world’s biggest cities, bringing the racing to the people, rather than the people having to drive out to motorsport parks.

That means the cars are not designed to be punted around purpose-built racetracks.

This weekend’s race would normally take place on the streets of New York, but due to major construction work, it has been moved to Portland, Oregon.

With the Portland International Raceway as the venue, teams and drivers will have to almost guess the best set-ups for their cars.

“With it not being a street circuit, it’s going to add a few challenges because the cars and set-ups are designed around street tracks, which will change things a bit.

“It’s going to be the same for everyone, and the race and set-up philosophies are going to have to be different.

“We’re trying to predict what the car will need around here. Normally we have slow, tight corners, but here, there are long, open corners which means we’ll have to be very strategic about energy management.

“There will be a bit of guesswork, that’s for sure, and it’ll be quite a chess match.”

The New Zealander is no stranger to race circuits, with a good pedigree, having won the Toyota Racing Series, the New Zealand Grand Prix, the GP3 Series and races at GP2 level.

The 28-year-old likes the street circuits, as they suit the car better, but welcomes the challenge of getting back on to a racetrack.

“I love street tracks, and the cars are built really for them. It’s been a while since I’ve been on a purpose-built. We sometimes test on them but racing is a different matter.

“I’m looking forward to racing on a new track and hope to keep the momentum going from Jakarta [where Evans finished the final race third].

“As for how we’ll go over the weekend, ask me after the race.”

After this weekend’s round, the Formula E season ends with two races in Rome and two in London next month.