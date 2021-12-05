Motorsport: Chaz Mostert claims Bathurst title after Shane van Gisbergen suffers late blow

Chaz Mostert drives to win his second Bathurst title. Photo / Getty

After dominating for most of the year it was a flat ending to Shane van Gisbergen's 2021 season after a puncture denied him the chance at a second straight title at Bathurst.

Sitting in second with seven laps remaining, a front right puncture forced a late pitstop for van Gisbergen who looked set for his third straight podium at the Bathurst 1000. It seemed unlikely he would have got past winner Chaz Mostert who had the edge over the Kiwi in the back half of the race which was impacted by repeated incidents and safety car restarts.

Every time they restarted, Mostert would slowly get away from van Gisbergen before the defending champion had to withdraw his challenge after being in race contention for 154 laps.

For Mostert it was his second Bathurst title after first conquering the mountain in 2014, which also included late heartbreak for van Gisbergen, and a maiden win for Holden Commodore ZB teammate Lee Holdsworth.

Ford Mustang GT drivers Cameron Waters and James Moffat finished second with Brodie Kostecki and David Russell earning a podium despite the Erebus Motorsport team denied a shot at the Top 10 shootout earlier in the day for running underweight cars in qualifying.

After 145 laps of jostling between van Gisbergen and Mostert it looked as if the Aussie had the edge after the final pit stop. Van Gisbergen entered from second a few laps after Mostert and came out more than five seconds behind only for another twist when Broc Feeney ended up in the sand and brought out the safety car one last time. That set up a sprint for the finish, but van Gisbergen and Waters had no answer for pole sitter Mostert.

Van Gisbergen and teammate Garth Tander ended up finishing 18th. Four-time winner Jamie Whincup in his final race as a fulltime driver finished in fourth.

It was a relatively drama-free race through the first 105 laps with Mostert, van Gisbergen and Waters sharing the front. Bathurst is used to a kangaroo stopping racing but a rogue echidna seemed to provide a first by strolling on the track and forcing a yellow flag with 56 laps to go.

That brought the pack back together with van Gisbergen leading the restart only to lose it again to Mostert after another stoppage and run into the pits. When Jake Kostecki hit the wall at turn 18 on lap 121 it brought another safety car. Once the race restarted that left 37 laps and one stop – practically a sprint race for the win.