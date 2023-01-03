Ken Block has died in a snowmobile crash. Photo / Getty Images

American driving legend Ken Block has died in a snowmobile crash.

Known to millions as the star of “gymkhana” stunt driving videos, Block was a hero to driving enthusiasts around the world.

He co-founded skate brand DC Shoes before turning his attention to Motorsport, competing in rally racing on the international stage.

Block shot to fame in 2008, when a “gymkhana practice” video featuring lurid slides in a modified Subaru attracted millions of views.

He went on to create blockbuster videos featuring precision driving in high-performance cars, often risking his life to film the perfect stunt.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block, a peerless ambassador for motorsport and friend of fellow racers the world over.



Epic driver, ultimate car guy, true legend ❤️ we extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7uqriVLiCz — Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) January 3, 2023

Police from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah said Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile up-ended, landing on top of him”.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” police said.

Block’s death at 55 years of age came as a shock to the automotive community, prompting tributes from car enthusiasts, companies and sporting bodies, including Motorsport Australia.

The motorsport world today mourns the passing of American icon Ken Block.



Famous for his Gymkhana videos, Ken's remarkable skill and ability across a variety of disciplines made him the perfect global ambassador for our sport. pic.twitter.com/cS8hODGskg — Motorsport Australia (@Motorsport_AUS) January 3, 2023

Block tweeted photos of his snowmobile adventures in the days leading up to his tragic death.

This is how some mornings at my ranch in Utah look this time of year – freshly coated with snow! Luckily we have the Ski-doo sleds, @CanAm Mavericks (one on tracks!) and Defender, and the Kubota machinery to dig us out and keep the property maintained. pic.twitter.com/LXJG1A6yPr — Ken Block (@kblock43) December 29, 2022

The racing legend’s last tweet featured a project car completed by his 16-year-old daughter Lia, who follows in his footsteps as a passionate car lover.



