Motocross: Courtney Duncan closing in on third world title in a row

Courtney Duncan of New Zealand. Photo / Ray Archer and Monster Energy

Courtney Duncan is closing in on a third women's world motocross championship title in a row after winning the penultimate round in Spain.

The Dunedin rider finished second in the first race overnight before winning the second to extend her lead over Italian Kiara Fontanesi from nine to 16 points in the standings.

"Pretty good weekend, can't complain too much," Duncan said.

"First model wasn't quite as good as the second one, took a pretty big crash with a couple laps to go, all my own fault. It was a stupid mistake, but you live and you learn. But I was able to rebound with the win, which was enough to grab the overall and extend the points lead which is important coming into the final round."

The final round is in Italy next weekend.