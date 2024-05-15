Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on July 21. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is on.

The bout has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this month approved terms for the July 21 NZT fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

A Department of licensing and Regulation spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press that “this will be a professional bout with a referee and judges and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So — it’s an actual competitive fight.”

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul rules

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds; most men’s pro fights have three-minute rounds. The boxer’s gloves will weigh 14 ounces instead of the standard pro weight of 10 ounces; heavier gloves reduce the power of punches.

In approving terms for fights, the department’s combative sports staff considers, among other factors, each contestant’s age, medical tests, win-loss record and losses by knockout or technical knockout.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul how to watch

Date - July 21 NZT

Location - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Start time - TBC

How to watch - Netflix

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul odds

As of May 15, the New Zealand TAB odds for the fight were:

Jack Paul to win: $1.53

Mike Tyson to win: $2.35

What is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul undercard?

The only announcement to date is the card will feature a rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

What is Mike Tyson’s age and Jake Paul’s age?

Mike Tyson will be 58 years old when the fight takes place. He was born in 1966. Jake Paul’s age is 27. He was born in 1997, months after Tyson famously lost the WBA heavyweight title to Evander Holyfield. Paul was only a few months old when Tyson was disqualified in the rematch against Holyfield for biting. That means there will be an age difference between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul of 31 years when they enter the ring.



