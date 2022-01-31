We will never see a player quite like Rafael Nadal again, writes Michael Burgess. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Rafael Nadal is the toughest competitor tennis has ever seen – maybe even across the sporting world.

Whether Nadal is the GOAT of men's tennis is an impossible argument, as it is difficult to compare players and generations, but there are two irrefutable facts after his stunning Australian Open triumph over Daniil Medvedev in the early hours of Monday.

Nadal is the greatest fighter in the history of tennis, with levels of spirit, will and mental toughness that are difficult to comprehend.

And we will never see a player quite like him again.

On so many levels, his 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory over Medvedev, which sealed a record 21st Grand Slam title, was impossible.

At 35 years old and after a long layoff leading into the tournament, with injuries, surgery and illness, expectations weren't high.

Nadal battled his way through the draw, including a quarter-final epic over Canadian Denis Shapovalov, where he lost four kilos in sweat and suffered heat stroke.

But the red-hot Medvedev, coming off his 2021 US Open victory, would surely be a bridge too far.

That hypothesis was confirmed during the first two sets, when Nadal threw everything he had but couldn't dent his rival.

Nadal hadn't retrieved a two-set deficit at a grand slam since 2007 and serving at 2-3, 0-40 in the third set, he was one mistake from oblivion.

He had fought hard but the game was surely up and an honourable defeat, after a Cinderella tournament run, would still be something to cherish.

But nobody told Nadal.

Just as he has done so many times, Nadal ignored reality and the improbable circumstances and focused on grinding his way back, one point at a time.

Stars shine best in darkness but this was remarkable, as nothing came easy.

Medvedev had the advantage of his booming serve whenever he was in trouble, banging down 23 aces (Nadal managed three).

The Russian also hit more winners (76-69), made fewer unforced errors (52-68), landed a higher percentage of first serves (69 per cent to 62 per cent) and won more return points.

But Nadal wouldn't give up.

As Medvedev, 10 years his junior, started to tire in the final set, the Spaniard seemed to go to another level.

"That is the best shot he has ever hit," exclaimed the television commentator, as Nadal produced a magnificent forehand winner from two metres behind the baseline for a crucial break and a 3-2 lead.

Still there was more.

A 14-minute game to hold for 4-2, then broken at 5-4 after being 30-0, just two points from the championship.

"He can see [the trophy}, but will he hold it?" asked one of the television analysts.

Nadal was visibly crushed, struggling to clear his mind.

Would his Melbourne curse continue, after four previous final defeats?

Not this time. He steeled himself, broke back, then raced to 40-0, before sealing his first match point after a battle that had lasted five hours and 25 minutes.

Nadal will always be extra special for New Zealand audiences, as the only one of the "big three" to shine in Auckland.

Few witnessed Roger Federer's only appearance here in 2000, because the then world No 61 lost his opening round match on an outside court, while Novak Djokovic has never played in the City of Sails.

Nadal was 17 when he walked on to the Stanley St court for the first time.

It was January 13, 2004.

Helen Clark was in her second term as Prime Minister, while Tana Umaga was All Blacks captain.

Nadal, then ranked No 48, was a rising star, but the underdog against fourth seed Sjeng Schalken (world No 16), who had reached the 2002 US Open semifinals.

But Nadal, as he has done throughout his career, confounded expectations, winning 7-6 (2) 6-4.

The field included Gustavo Kuerten, Gaston Gaudin and Fernando Gonzalez, but Nadal reached the final, with a gripping second-round win over Mario Ancic, then a 6-1 6-3 demolition of second seed Jiri Novak in the semifinal.

Nadal was the talk of the tournament and almost completed the fairytale, leading 3-0 in the final set of the decider against Dominik Hbarty, before the Slovak came back to win 4-6 6-2 7-5.

But Nadal had captivated the local crowds, though few realised they were watching a future tennis immortal.

And Auckland will always have a unique footnote for Nadal, as the first ATP final of his career.