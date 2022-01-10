Michael Burgess: Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open fight but no sympathy

Novak Djokovic was already a polarising figure in the world of tennis. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

On one level, you have got to admire Novak Djokovic. He certainly has cojones.

The 20-time grand slam champion was already a polarising figure, despite his wondrous achievements, due to various incidents over the years. That was before the Serbian set himself up for more controversy with his stubborn stance around Covid-19 immunisation, continually refusing to confirm his vaccination status.

He has never explained exactly why, though Djokovic is a passionate advocate of natural health principles and has strong views about being compelled to take the jab.

That's fine for the everyday person, whose life can go on as normal, albeit with a few complications.

It's a bit different as one of the most high-profile athletes in the world, revered by millions. And it's even more complicated as a tennis player, with the constant global travel.

But the 34-year-old has doggedly stuck to his position, which has backfired spectacularly in Melbourne, with the bizarre dramas of the last six days.

Locked in an interrogation room. His phone taken away. No access to lawyers. Visa cancelled. It reads like a John Grisham novel.

Maybe there's been an overreaction by government representatives and it has certainly been a cynical play by some politicians, notably Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But it's hard to feel any sympathy for Djokovic, who tried to game the system.

Tennis players have their schedules locked in months in advance, especially for majors, but Djokovic was playing fast and loose, still hoping for a last-minute medical exemption to enter Victoria, a few weeks before the tournament.

Maybe it was because he felt invincible at the Australian Open?

Across the last decade he has only tasted defeat three times in Melbourne. Djokovic has won the tournament on a record nine occasions, including the last three successive events.

In 2008, as a precocious 20-year-old, he beat local favourite Lleyton Hewitt, world No 5 David Ferrer, defending champion Roger Federer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an astonishing title run.

Everything he touched turned to gold in the Victorian capital – so Djokovic probably wondered why he even needed an exemption.

Then, with his remarkable trademark timing, Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 on December 15, according to the Institute of Public Health of Serbia, which should get him into Australia under an exemption (even though the Tennis Australia deadline for such applications expired five days earlier) while also giving him time to recover.

Boom!

But the infected Djokovic also seemingly had little regard for public health, attending two indoor events over the next two days, photographed unmasked at both and mixing and mingling.

On December 18 the Djokovic then had a L'Equipe photoshoot, sans mask.

Still, everything was on track, as his visa came through on New Year's Day, before the Serb made probably his biggest mistake, posting gleefully on social media just before his flight.

That tweet – which talked about an "exemption permission" – set off a firestorm of reaction, especially in Australia, making it into a political issue.

Without that message, it's likely that Djokovic would have slipped into Australia relatively unnoticed early last Thursday morning and would be well into his preparations by now, instead of fighting desperately to stay in the country.