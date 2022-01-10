Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Michael Burgess: Novak Djokovic wins first Australian Open fight, but no sympathy

3 minutes to read
Current world No. 6 Rafael Nadal said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the he knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated. Video / SNTV via AP

Current world No. 6 Rafael Nadal said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the he knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated. Video / SNTV via AP

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

On one level, you've got to admire Novak Djokovic. He tonight scored his first points in his legal battle to appear at the 2022 Australian Open, when the decision to cancel his visa was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.