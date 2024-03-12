Melissa Hoskins competed for Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics on the track an in the team pursuit. Photo / AUS Olympic Team

The husband of former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins will face court after allegedly causing her death.

Rohan Dennis, a former world champion cyclist, was arrested in January and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

Police allege Dennis recklessly struck the 32-year-old mother of two with his car in front of their home in Medindie in Adelaide’s inner north on December 30.

Hoskins was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital but died later that night.

Dennis will appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Australia’s cycling community was shattered by the news of her death.

Melissa Hoskins and Rohan Dennis in a family photo posted to Instagram a week before her death. Photo / Rohan Dennis

“Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 world championships as the highlight of her career but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around,” AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner said at the time.

“Although she retired in 2017, her presence as an alumnus of the sport has been felt and appreciated by many in the cycling and riding community.”

Ms Hoskins competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics on the track in the team pursuit and was in the squad that won the 2015 world title in the event.

She was laid to rest in her hometown of Perth and a public memorial service was held in Adelaide on what would have been her 33rd birthday in February.

Dennis, who was been on bail since early January, attended both ceremonies.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment.

Rest in Peace Melissa Hoskins 🤍

Junior World Champion and World Champion in the Team Pursuit. Several podiums in the Team Time Trial Road World Championships. Olympian.

Cyclist, mother, daughter.

You will be missed.

24 February 1991 – 31 December 2023 🕯️https://t.co/cqRT7Gv1rf pic.twitter.com/JnbJDKYRF5 — Emma Bianchi (@cyclartist) December 31, 2023

I have a very heavy heart. My thoughts are with their children, family and fellow friends. This is a very difficult and tragic time. RIP @MelissaMHoskins 💔 pic.twitter.com/aK8il9jePt — Anna Meares (@AnnaMeares) December 31, 2023



