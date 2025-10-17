Being a Heartland rugby player is defined by how much you love the game and representing the community and people behind you.
That’s how Mid Canterbury hooker Jackson Donlan sees it, anyway.
After debuting for the province in 2014, Covid-19 brought a move to Christchurch for him and his family,and apart from a lone season in 2023, 2025 has seen him not only return to Heartland rugby but also turn out for the Rakaia Rugby Club.
“It’s Tuesdays and Thursdays down to Ashburton [for trainings], which is a pretty big chunk out of your week,” he said, referencing his commute for Mid Canterbury.
“It’s probably an hour and a half from Christchurch one way, so a couple of us carpool. It’s usually 4.30-5 o’clock through to 10 o’clock on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Donlan said he’s racked up 72 hours’ worth of commuting time this season for Heartland trainings alone. Combine that with either multi-day travel for away games or a one-night stay/all-day excursion to Ashburton, and it adds up quickly.
Off the field, Donlan’s grateful to have a circle that supports his Heartland career as he juggles it with his job as operations manager for Wrightway Construction, as well as being a husband and father.
“We’ve got a young daughter, and it’s so much time away from home, so I’m pretty lucky she [his wife] holds it down at home and allows me to do it.
“Our coaches are really good at making a really inclusive environment, not only for us, but for our families and then for the community as well.”
Donlan says he comes back to the pure passion he has for the game, as well as the camaraderie with his teammates, to keep him focused on the “why” on the cold Canterbury nights.
“We’ve got a really good team environment, so you get down there and you forget it all when you enjoy it. You almost look forward to it every night, you know?
“Our team is full of good buggers and everyone just enjoys being around each other … [it] makes it so much better.”
Balloons in the Mid Canterbury colours and green-and-yellow jerseys have dominated shop fronts on Ashburton’s main street in celebration of last week’s semifinal win. For Donlan, this shows how the community has been “getting right behind it” all season, making that long commute part of a bigger picture.
“I’ve played Mid Canterbury for years, and this is probably the most I’ve seen the community behind it. It’s been a real noticeable change from what I’ve seen from years past.”
Mid Canterbury head coach Matt Winter applauded the sacrifice and commitment Donlan and the other commuters demonstrate. He highlighted that it speaks volumes not only about how much they want to win, but also about their love for the team and community.
“It shows how much they care and want to be a part of it by sacrificing time with family,” he said.
“It adds a lot to what is already a big ask, so we’re really fortunate to have those fellas giving up their time to be part of what we’re doing.”
Winter added that those sacrifices sum up what it means to be a Heartland player, as it’s crucial in helping create a strong buy-in culture within the team, something all sides require for success.