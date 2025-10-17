Donlan said he’s racked up 72 hours’ worth of commuting time this season for Heartland trainings alone. Combine that with either multi-day travel for away games or a one-night stay/all-day excursion to Ashburton, and it adds up quickly.

Jackson Donlan on the charge for Mid Canterbury in the 2014 Heartland Championship Meads Cup Final. Photo / Photosport

Off the field, Donlan’s grateful to have a circle that supports his Heartland career as he juggles it with his job as operations manager for Wrightway Construction, as well as being a husband and father.

“We’ve got a young daughter, and it’s so much time away from home, so I’m pretty lucky she [his wife] holds it down at home and allows me to do it.

“Our coaches are really good at making a really inclusive environment, not only for us, but for our families and then for the community as well.”

Donlan says he comes back to the pure passion he has for the game, as well as the camaraderie with his teammates, to keep him focused on the “why” on the cold Canterbury nights.

“We’ve got a really good team environment, so you get down there and you forget it all when you enjoy it. You almost look forward to it every night, you know?

“Our team is full of good buggers and everyone just enjoys being around each other … [it] makes it so much better.”

Balloons in the Mid Canterbury colours and green-and-yellow jerseys have dominated shop fronts on Ashburton’s main street in celebration of last week’s semifinal win. For Donlan, this shows how the community has been “getting right behind it” all season, making that long commute part of a bigger picture.

“I’ve played Mid Canterbury for years, and this is probably the most I’ve seen the community behind it. It’s been a real noticeable change from what I’ve seen from years past.”

Captain Jackson Donlan leads the Mid Canterbury team on to the field before a 2018 match against West Coast. Photo / Getty Images

Mid Canterbury head coach Matt Winter applauded the sacrifice and commitment Donlan and the other commuters demonstrate. He highlighted that it speaks volumes not only about how much they want to win, but also about their love for the team and community.

“It shows how much they care and want to be a part of it by sacrificing time with family,” he said.

“It adds a lot to what is already a big ask, so we’re really fortunate to have those fellas giving up their time to be part of what we’re doing.”

Jackson Donlan: "Our team is full of good buggers."

Winter added that those sacrifices sum up what it means to be a Heartland player, as it’s crucial in helping create a strong buy-in culture within the team, something all sides require for success.

Donlan and Mid Canterbury play on Saturday in the Meads Cup final at 2.05pm, hosting Thames Valley in a rematch of the 2024 final.