Mea Motu v Ellen Simwaka IBO super bantamweight world title fight live updates

Mea Motu will put her IBO super bantamweight world title on the line against Ellen Simwaka in Auckland tonight. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action as Mea Motu and Lani Daniels put their world boxing titles on the line.

There will be no change of referee for Mea Motu’s IBO super bantamweight world title defence on Saturday night, despite Motu’s coach calling for a replacement.

Isaac Peach, who trains a stable of the country’s top boxers at his Peach Boxing gym in Auckland, had demanded Ignatius Missailidis be replaced on this weekend’s card after turning in a suspect scorecard at an event in Sydney earlier in the week.

Missailidis was the dissenting judge in a split decision win for Peach Boxing heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele, turning in a 78-73 in favour of Leutele’s opponent with the two other judges scoring the fight 76-75 for Leutele.

The scorecard drew the ire of Peach, who called for Missailidis to be removed from his refereeing duties for Motu’s bout as well as Jerome Pampellone’s IBF intercontinental light heavyweight title fight on the same card at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

However, it has been confirmed that Missailidis will be the third body in the ring after conversations involving both Missailidis and Peach.

Peach had previously threatened that his fighters would not be making the walk to the ring if there wasn’t a refereeing change, but that won’t be the case.

Motu’s bout against Ellen Simwaka of Malawi will headline the five-fight card, which will also see Kiwi Lani Daniels put her IBF world heavyweight title on the line against South African Razel Mohammed.

Pampellone will meet unbeaten Luvuyo Sizani, also of South Africa, for the vacant IBF intercontinental light heavyweight title, while Zain Adams takes on Enrique Magsalin (Philippines) in a flyweight bout, and Kiwi duo Amato Mataika and Joseph Tufuga square off in a superheavyweight bout to round out the card.



