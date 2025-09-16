Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Matteo Franzoso death: Italian ski racer dies in Chile training accident

AFP
2 mins to read

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso. Photo / Instagram

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso. Photo / Instagram

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Italian ski racer Matteo Franzoso has died following an accident in Chile, where he was training with his country’s Olympic team, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (Fisi) announced today.

The 25-year-old skier was training on the upper part of La Parva Ski Resort, around 50km from the capital Santiago, when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save