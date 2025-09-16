Franzoso had been in Chile since September 6, training with the Italian team.
Fisi said he botched a small jump on the training course and hit a fence outside the course.
He was airlifted to hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma but later succumbed to his injuries.
“The Italian ski team trains year after year at La Parva, which makes this situation deeply moving for us,” La Parva resort said in a statement sent to AFP.
Franzoso finished fourth in the downhill category at the 2020 Junior World Championships in Narvik, Norway.
He competed in 17 World Cup ski races since his tournament debut in 2021.