Italian skier Matteo Franzoso. Photo / Instagram

Italian ski racer Matteo Franzoso has died following an accident in Chile, where he was training with his country’s Olympic team, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (Fisi) announced today.

The 25-year-old skier was training on the upper part of La Parva Ski Resort, around 50km from the capital Santiago, when he fell on Saturday and suffered a serious head injury.

The federation said Franzoso died in a Santiago clinic after the accident, which left him with a cerebral edema, or accumulation of fluid in the brain.

“This is a tragedy for the family and for our sport,” Fisi president Flavio Roda said.

“It is absolutely essential to do everything possible to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”