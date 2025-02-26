“I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation.”

Earlier, Football Australia acknowledged Sheargold and the radio network’s apology but urged “respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants”.

“Football Australia is deeply disappointed by the unacceptable comments made by Marty Sheargold on Triple M regarding the Matildas,” it said in a statement.

“Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women’s national football team but also fail to recognise the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society.”

Known better as the Matildas, the Australian women’s football team regularly play matches at sell-out stadiums, drawing bigger attendances than the men’s side and generally enjoying more success.

As co-hosts with New Zealand, the Matildas reached the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, losing to England in front of a Sydney crowd of 76,000.

“All female athletes deserve to be covered with the same level of professionalism and respect afforded to their male counterparts,” the governing body added.

Interim Matildas coach Tom Sermanni, who is overseeing the team at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, called Sheargold’s comments “outrageous” and “completely unnecessary”.

Rosie Malone, who plays hockey for Australia, wrote on Instagram: “It’s 2025 and something like this is being aired on prime time radio ... disgusting.”

Fellow Olympian Ambrosia Malone also commented on social media.

“All I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this.

“I’m sure many of them would have been hurt and confused … I was in disbelief.

“This is apparently acceptable on mainstream afternoon radio??? HOW??”