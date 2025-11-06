Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the NFL franchise said. Photo / Michael Hickey, Getty Images North America, AFP
The second-year player’s cause of death was not revealed.
Kneeland scored the first NFL touchdown of his career in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday (local time) when he
recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
The Cowboys said in a statement: “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning.
“Marshawn was a beloved team-mate and member of our organisation. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”