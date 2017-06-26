Archive: The Afterguard featuring Tony Veitch.

Peter Burling is a name that many people around the world now know.

But in the New Zealand sailing community he has long been known. He was recognised as a major talent from an early age.

And now it is hard to argue against him being seen as the best competitive sailor in the world.

Burling is not only an amazing talent, he is a great, great guy. It's wonderful to see someone like that, with humility, rise to the very top.

As a rookie match racer in the toughest of environments, he has shown amazing composure and skill. Of course Team New Zealand is not just about Burling, and he would be the first to emphasise that.

But Burling is now the star, the very public face of an amazing team.

The world is now at his feet, and I believe he will continue as an Olympic sailor. He and Blair Tuke have shown the ability to juggle a few balls in the air before. Who knows - even a round-the-world race may be in his plans, alhtough he has done little offshore racing.

So who is this now-famous young man?

Burling followed his older brother into sailing at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club and showed his potential being selected as an 11 year old to represent New Zealand at the World Optimist Class Championships. He subsequently and, perhaps poignantly, was awarded the Sir Peter Blake Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding performance at the Sir Peter Blake Torbay Regatta as a 14 year old.

Then, along with crew mate Carl Evans, he won world championship titles in the double-handed 420 class twice (and was the youngest sailor at 15 years old ever to do so). Subsequently he went to the Olympics in Beijing (with crew mate Evans) as a 17 year old and became the youngest Olympic sailor in New Zealand history and the youngest member of the 2008 New Zealand Olympic Team.

An Olympic silver medal in the 49er class with crew mate Blair Tuke in 2012 and then gold in Rio 2016. Undefeated in major regattas in the 49er class for four years and along the way he skippered the victorious NZL Sailing Youth America's Cup team in 2013. It's a seriously impressive sailing CV.

What makes him special?

He is one of those rare individuals who has a natural feel for making a yacht go fast. An intuition about the wind and waves, outstanding balance, fast reactions and strength and agility. Combine these attributes with an unflappable nature and a strong work ethic and you have a sailor who is a winner. Quite frankly, he would have made a great race car driver or jet fighter pilot. Thank goodness he chose sailing!

As a person, Peter Burling is naturally an introvert and he is slightly serious. In his teenage years he was a little shy (which is not unusual) and reserved. He is not uncomfortable in the limelight - as his performances in the press conferences and in front of the media in this America's Cup has shown - but he would just as well hand that to someone else and get on with the sailing.

Pete will be the first to point out that the support he has had from his father Richard, his coaches over the years; Nathan Handley, Jez Fenstone, Grant Beck, Joe Allen, and Hamish Wilcox have been important. However, for me, the key person in his development into a self-assured leader and outstanding New Zealander has been Blair Tuke.

Blair Tuke is the "Yin" to Peter's "Yang". Blair is a charismatic, fun loving extrovert with a great sense of humour and fun. He has really helped bring Pete out of his shell and develop self-confidence and a light-hearted approach to what they do. He keeps the "fun-factor" up there and that has been huge for Pete. Their partnership has been one of those special relationships that is synergistic. They are best mates as well as crew mates, they train together, socialise together, play together and trust each other implicitly. They now know each other so well they barely need to speak when racing their 49er. Their teamwork on a yacht is just poetry in motion, the coordination is very special to watch. They make really hard stuff look so easy!

Peter Burling has that most wonderful of Kiwi traits, humility. He is not up himself in any way. He has self-belief, but is very down-to-earth. He is a proud Kiwi and very aware of the heritage of his country and sport. He knows he carries a responsibility of expectation but it does weigh on him.

The way he has handled the press conferences opposite Jimmy Spithill has been brilliant. This has not been planned or rehearsed from Pete, this is just who he is. Calm, self-assured, totally focused and not full of himself. Spithill kept trying to draw Peter out, to wound his ego or offend his pride. The wry smile and non-response from Peter was classic. It communicated to all who were watching that this guy Spithill was all bluster and puff and no substance. Peter did not need to say anything. By not engaging and staying measured and calm, irrespective of the situation, he made Spithill look hollow. Peter Burling let his sailing do the talking - nice!

What next for Peter Burling? I do not think this will change him. He will set new goals, really ambitious ones, and he will work hard to achieve them. He will stay loyal to himself, to his mates and will keep on sailing - because he loves it and he is damn good at it. The best we have seen? Hard to argue against it, and he is only 26 years old.

What I love the most about Peter Burling is not his huge talent, or his impressive CV of outstanding achievements in the sport I love. What gets me, is the way he does things. Deeds and not words. Hard work and no short cuts. Humility, not arrogance. Tight with his mates. A pride in himself, his sport and his country.

Hat's off to you Peter Burling. You have made all of us proud.

By Mark Orams, The Sailing Professor

School of Sport and Recreation, Auckland University of Technology