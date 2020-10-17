Marcus Daniell captures his fifth ATP doubles title

Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Philipp Oswald of Austria. Photo / Getty Images.

Marcus Daniell has won his fifth ATP doubles title and first with Austrian partner Philipp Oswald. The 30-year-old Kiwi and Oswald have turned in a superb performance to beat top seeded Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 6-4 in 1 hour 13 in the final of the inaugural Tour event in Sardinia.

Cabal and Farah are ranked number one and two in the ATP doubles rankings.

Daniell had notched up with wins over fellow Kiwis Michael Venus and Artem Sitak in the semi-finals and quarter finals, respectively.

They went up an early break in the first set and although Cabal and Farah broke Oswald to get back on serve at 2-3,Daniell and Oswald were in the ascendancy throughout and they broke serve again before Oswald served out the set saving two break points in the process.

Daniell and Oswald broke the Colombians again at the start of the second set and held serve throughout to clinch an impressive victory.

The Kiwi is projected to climb to 44 in the ATP doubles rankings when they come out next week.