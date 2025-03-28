Diego Maradona's heart “weighed almost twice as much as a normal one”, a medical specialist says, adding this must have caused him “agony” for at least 12 hours before his death. Photo / Getty Images

Maradona’s final hours are under investigation after autopsy reveals ‘agony’ before death.

The state of Diego Maradona’s corpse suggested he must have died “in agony”, an expert who participated in the late football legend’s autopsy testified today in the trial of seven medical professionals accused of homicide over his death.

Forensic doctor Mauricio Casinelli testified that water had been accumulating in Maradona’s lungs for “at least 10 days” before his death due to heart failure and liver cirrhosis.

The doctors and nurses taking care of him should have noticed, he told the judges.

Maradona’s heart “weighed almost twice as much as a normal one”, Casinelli said, adding this must have caused him “agony” for at least 12 hours before his death.